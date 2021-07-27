GARRETT — Wilma Hunter, age 71, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at home.
Mrs. Hunter was born in Hindman, Knott County, Kentucky, on April 13, 2021, to Clifford and Lourenda (Slone) Hall. Her parents preceded her in death.
She married Russell Hunter on July 29, 1967, in Hindman, Kentucky.
Survivors include her husband, Russell Hunter, of Garrett; sons, Marty and Dawn Hunter, of Fort Wayne and Michael and Melissa Hunter, of Canton, Georgia; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and brothers, Burley and Phyllis Hall, of Kendallville and Allen Hall, of Louisville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Ann Hunter; her sister, Sarah Johnson; and two brothers, Emmett Hall and Clifford Hall Jr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 3-6 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church near Kendallville, with an evening service at 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Harbor of Love.
The Rev. Charles Mosley and the Rev. Rick Davis will officiate the services.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
