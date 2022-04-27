Marcia Leininger
COLUMBIA CITY — Marcia Jean Leininger, 79, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly at 10:12 a.m., on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Majestic Care of West Allen, where she was admitted for rehabilitation on April 14, 2022.
She was born on April 5, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Alice (Pritchard) Giessler. Growing up in Thorncreek Township, she graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1961.
On Feb. 3, 1963, she was united in marriage to Marlin Donald Leininger. They have always made their home in Columbia City.
With her love of children, she owned and operated Leininger Day Care at her home for more than 45 years, retiring in 2020.
She liked to crochet and kept her home adorned with seasonal decorations. Always on the lookout for new decorating and craft ideas, she would attend area garage sales and was a regular watcher of the QVC network. Cooking delicious meals for the family always brought joy. In her downtime, she would watch old westerns or comedy shows.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Marlin; children, Debora Bridegam, Michael (Carol) Leininger, David Leininger, all of Columbia City and Lori (William) Leeuw, of South Whitley; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gordan Giessler; and a grandson, Derek Bridegam.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at a later date at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.