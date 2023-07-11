HAMILTON — Jordan Niklaus Jaxxon Lee Cole, 37 weeks stillborn, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Surviving are his father and mother, Samson Cole and Teresa Bolen, of Hamilton; 10 siblings, Jakobie Bolen, Kalani Ailiff, Zayden Ailiff, Izayah Ailiff, Malaynah Swindell, Lily Swindell, Dominic Swindell, Zander Cole, Grayson Cole and Samson Cole Jr., all of Hamilton; maternal great-grandmother, Diana Morris, of Hamilton; maternal grandmother, Sherri and Wesley Waldon, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama; paternal grandparents, Birdine and Krissy Cole, of Hillsdale, Michigan, and Reta Curl, of Kenton, Ohio; special aunt, Tracy and Jerry Medeles, of San Bernardino, California; and Godparents, Whitney and Eugene White, of Waterloo.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Don Morris.
A memorial service will take place at noon on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Helmer Independent Baptist Church, 9670 W. C.R. 766S, Hudson, IN 46747, with the Rev. Rick Davis officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 15, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Helmer Independent Baptist Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
