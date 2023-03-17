KENDALLVILLE — David Alan Houser, 77, died on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home in Kendallville.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1945, in Decatur, Indiana, to David F and Anna J. (Gunder) Houser.
David worked as a maintenance Mechanic for Cooper Tire in Auburn, retiring in 2007.
He was a member and served at Dayspring Community Church in Auburn for many years.
He was a volunteer fireman for the Corunna Fire Department and also served as an EMT.
His many interests included gardening, musical theater, show choir, movies, rock hunting, trains, spending time in Michigan, and enjoying the scenery around Lake Superior. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, attending their activities and celebrating their accomplishments.
He is survived by four daughters, Jody (Joe) Salazar, of Harlingen, Texas, Dawn (Chad) Ihrie, of Kendallville, Heidi (Jim Fisher) Houser, of Fort Wayne and Abby (Jeremy) Carnahan, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Ian (Janelle) Salazar, Erin (Avery) Norton, Ivy (Gabe Hirschmann) Salazar, Anna (Joseph Kirby) Ihrie, Carson Ihrie, MaKaylah McFarland, Lucy Carnahan and Joshua Carnahan; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce (Willie) Lechleitner, of Huntington; and two stepsisters, Anna Couch, of Bluffton and Paula (Dan) Clegg, of Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Richard Couch.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held at Dayspring Community Church at 2305 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, IN 46706, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., with an open time of reflection at 6:30 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to the Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna, IN 46730.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
