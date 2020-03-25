WOLCOTTVILLE — Marcie Ann (Hoyt) Sherman Nartker, 25, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, following complications of childbirth.
She was born on May 24, 1994, in Angola, Indiana, to Steven and Brenda (Stafford) Hoyt. They survive in Rome City.
She was a 2012 graduate of East Noble High School and an employee of Jansen Chiropractic Office in Kendallville.
Marcie loved her children and enjoyed eating tacos. Her family shared that everyone who knew her, loved her and she will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are a daughter, Vyctoria Nartker, at home; a son, Rylan Nartker, at home; her newborn son, Maxx Hinsey, currently in the NICU at Parkview Regional Medical Center; her fiancé, Corey Hinsey, of Wolcottville; two sisters, Chantel (Roy) Repine, of Avilla and Elizabeth Sherman, of Kendallville; a brother, Zachary Hoyt, of Lafayette; paternal grandfather, Dale Hoyt, of Wolcottville; and the father of Vyctoria and Rylan, Justin Nartker, of Wolcottville.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Judith Hoyt.
Private visitation will be on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m., at West Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, with Pastor Mike Albaugh of Destiny Family of Faith, in Kendallville, officiating.
Pallbearers are Justin Nartker, Corey Hinsey, Zachary Hoyt, Steven Hoyt, Rylan Nartker, and Vyctoria Nartker.
A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date and will be announced for family and friends to attend.
The family has requested that the time be published and, even though the visitation is listed as private for close family, friends that feel they need to come and give their condolences will not be turned away. However, only 10 people will be admitted into the funeral home at a time and to please use good judgment in determining if you should attend. The family is suggesting that if you feel the need to attend, that you come to the graveside service.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
