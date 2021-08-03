KENDALLVILLE — Paul Elden Williams, age 81, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Viroqua, Wisconsin, to Roy and Phyllis (Fuller) Williams on Sept. 2, 1939. His parents preceded him in death.
The family moved to Ladysmith, Wisconsin, in 1956, where he graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1957.
On Aug. 19, 1961, he married Patricia Hritz. Both were students at Minnesota Bible College until 1964, when they moved to Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln, Illinois, where he received his B.A. degree, and then went on to receive his master’s degree from Lincoln Christian Seminary.
Paul and Patricia then moved to Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, where Paul completed the two-year program at the University of Illinois Institute of Aviation to become a certified A & P Aircraft Mechanic.
The next move was to Eagle River, Alaska, serving at the church and working for an aircraft rebuilder in Anchorage. His son, Roy, was born in Anchorage in 1968.
The family returned to the “Lower 48”, settling in Edon, Ohio, to serve at Columbia Church of Christ for the next 10 years. Their daughter, Jennifer was born in Angola, Indiana, in 1969.
They moved to Toluca, Illinois, to serve at Antioch Christian Church for two years.
In 1980, the family moved to Kendallville, where Paul established Williams Airmotive, an aircraft rebuilding business. He had customers throughout the United States and around the world. He retired in 2002, when his son purchased the business and renamed it to Airframe Components by Williams.
Paul loved to fly, having both a private and commercial license. He owned several aircrafts over the years, ending with his two favorites, the American Champion Citabria and his Cessna 180.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Williams, of Kendallville; son, Roy and Shelly Williams, of Kendallville; daughter, Jennifer and Michael Ash, of Westfield, Indiana; grandchildren, Samantha, Sydney and Sara Williams, Eric, Lauren and Lindsey Ash; brother, Gerald and Laura Williams, of Canton, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Linda Williams, of Elgin, Illinois, and Mary Reynolds, of Ladysmith, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Ruth Strahm and Shirley Ann Weber; and his brother, Keith Williams.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 2-8 p.m., at Williams Airframe Components, 9838 N. C.R. 1100E, Kendallville, Indiana. At Paul’s request, pie and coffee will be served!
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Williams Airframe Components at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10:-11 a.m.
Pastor Brian Walter and Pastor Jim Mertz will officiate the service.
Memorial donations may be made to South Milford Church of Christ missions.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
