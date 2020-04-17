Mervin C. Miller, 74, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 9:05 a.m., on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 1:42 am
