COLUMBIA CITY — Bonnie L. Hollenbaugh, age 90, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at StoryPoint West, Fort Wayne.
Born on Jan. 29, 1932, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of Gerald and Ruth (Wilson) Beck.
Bonnie attended Washington Center High School and graduated with the Class of 1950.
On Oct. 29, 1950, she married Max E. Hollenbaugh, in Columbia City.
Bonnie was a lifelong homemaker, a member of Laud Christian Church, Laud, and Washington Township Home Extension Club. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and hosting large Christmas gatherings, complete with lots of food and gifts.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Max E. Hollenbaugh, of Laud; children, Terry (Roberta) Hollenbaugh, of South Whitley, Linda Park, of Columbus, Indiana, Lana (Dale) Doty, of Laud, and Luann (Randy) Salesman, of Columbia City; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn (Ron) King, of North Manchester, Jerry Beck, of Fort Wayne, Larry Beck, of Columbia City, Rex (Margaret) Beck, of Merriam, and Gary (Debra) Beck, of Whitley County.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Richard Beck; sisters, Mary Weybright, Carolyn Roby and infant Donna Mae Beck.
Friends may call on Thursday Jan. 5, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Bonnie will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley.
Memorial contributions in memory of Bonnie may be made to Laud Christian Church.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the online guest register.
