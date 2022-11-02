DEFIANCE, Ohio — Jacquline L. “Jackie” VanZile, 61 of Defiance, Ohio, died on Monday Oct. 31, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville.
She was born on Jan. 13, 1961, in Angola, Indiana, to Berton E. and Ann (Ayers) VanZile. They have both passed away.
Jackie attended the School of Hope in Fremont, Ohio, and worked at Quadco Rehabilitation Center in Defiance.
She enjoyed camping and doing puzzles and loved dogs and people.
She is survived by her brother, Paul E. VanZile, of Angola; and her sister, Julie A. VanZile, of Defiance, Ohio; nephew, Zachary (Kelsey) Ranshaw, of Amana, Iowa; and special friends, Charlie and Diane Steffel, of Defiance, Ohio.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with burial to follow at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service on Sunday from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made to Tiffin Fire Department EMT’s.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
