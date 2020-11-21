Helen Blessing Nov 21, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helen Louise Blessing, 94, of rural Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home.Arrangements entrusted to Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, Indiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How will you be spending Thanksgiving this year? You voted: A large family gathering, as usual A smaller-than-usual gathering Just immediate family Alone, as usual Alone, for the first time Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo die in Monday morning crashRed Sea: Northeast Indiana washed in red ratings for COVID-19 spreadAllen County, Fort Wayne announce COVID restrictionsInternational Monster Truck Museum moving to ButlerChristmas Roll offers tour of lights Friday, SaturdayMSD superintendent's contract not renewedThanks to one photograph, I learn I have COVID-19LaGrange, DeKalb record new deaths, cases surge over 8,000Angola goes to court over First National window replacementTruck found in field, man is dead at scene Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Park naming contest open for entries Marianne Faithfull is still battling coronavirus impact Kelly Brook suffered severe anxiety amid lockdown EN girls with new coach, plenty of experience Westview girls even younger than last year Charger girls have new coach, same expectations WN boys replace a lot, excited about potential East Noble brings size into 2020-21 season
