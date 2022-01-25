WOLCOTTVILLE — Keith Reed Stewart, 92, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on April 8, 1929, in Hamilton County, Indiana, to Walter and Freda B. (Southard) Stewart.
On July 1, 1951, in Noblesville, Indiana, he married Barbara J. Rasler. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2015.
He lived in Noble County for 34 years, DeKalb County nine years, and was formerly from Hamilton County.
Mr. Stewart was a farmer and drove truck for Klink Trucking in Ashley.
He served in the National Guard for 12 years.
Surviving are a daughter, Victoria (Kirk) Cheesman, of Corunna; two sons, Christopher K. (Karen) Stewart, of Indianapolis and Daniel L. (Linda) Stewart, of Noblesville; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Endicott, of Columbus.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Stewart
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
