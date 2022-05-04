LIGONIER — Douglas Joe Davis peacefully passed away in the early morning of Sunday, May 1, 2022. He was 75. He was surrounded by the love of his family.
Doug was born on Sept. 26,1946, to Claude “Red” and Betty Davis. He was their second of three children. Doug was a lifelong performer. He started dancing at a very young age, in fact he graced the cover of a dance magazine at the age of 4. He continued dancing through his school years, while adding basketball and track to his activities. In high school he fell in love with the stage, and even starred in his school’s performance of Our Town, portraying the stage manager. Doug became the first valedictorian of Triton Junior/Senior High School in the spring of 1964.
Doug went on to his beloved Purdue University and eventually IPFW to study English Education. He began his teaching career at Bishop Luers as an English and Drama teacher. He directed several plays and musicals during his tenure. He also made some lifelong friends. During this time he married and had his first child.
A few years later he took his life in a new direction. He left teaching and moved to Galena, Illinois. Here Doug ran the Belvedere, and met his love of more than 40 years. In April 1978, they married and moved to Ligonier, to begin their new life together. They moved their family of six into a Victorian fixer upper. They added a set of twins to their brood during this time.
Doug spent the next few decades working in manufacturing. He also spent five years volunteering as President of The Arc Noble County Foundation. Over the years, Doug grew tired of manufacturing and missed teaching. In 2000, he returned to IPFW to receive his Master’s Degree. He went into retirement using his degree to teach Introductory Composition, Business Writing, in addition to his personal favorite — Creative Writing. This allowed him the time to tinker on his cherished British antique cars, as well as time on the golf course. Doug was also able to travel and visit his children all over the country during this time. In his final years, he spent time writing, reading, tinkering and golfing.
Doug is survived by his wife, Constance “Connie” Davis; and his six children, Travis Davis, of Lancing, Michigan, Justine (Ed) Gill, of Kingwood, Texas, Christine (Marcel) Dijkstra-Ivory, of Hortonville, Wisconsin, Jennifer Ivory, of Austin, Texas, Elizabeth (Matt) Burgess, of Longmont, Colorado, and Sarah (Matt) Nordin, of Syracuse, Indiana. He was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, Kaelan, Gage, Alec, Eddie, Anna, Mathjis, Thomas, Aisling, Rhyker, Victoria and Austin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jayne Gault; and his brother, Tony Davis.
A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Goshen Hospice.
Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.