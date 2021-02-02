ANGOLA — Judy Ann Hile, 73, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Angola, Indiana, after a short battle with an illness.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1947, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Glen and Wilma (Wolfe) Easterday.
Judy graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1965, and received a Master’s Degree in Education from Indiana University in 1969.
She married Alan Hile on June 14, 1969.
Surviving is her loving husband of 51 years, Alan Hile, of Angola, Indiana; her children, Ted Hile, of State College, Pennsylvania, David (Sarah) Hile, of Westborough, Massachusetts, Amy Hile, of Angola and Adam (Harleigh Jones) Hile, of Fort Worth, Texas; and two grandchildren, Alexander and Isaiah Hile, both of Westborough, Massachusetts. Also surviving are her siblings, Joyce Groat, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, John (Susanne) Easterday, of Huntington, Indiana, and Jean (Jene) Coy, of Ooltewah, Tennessee; along with several nieces and nephews.
Judy spent time as a school teacher, bookkeeper and in retail service, most recently working at Ollie’s in Angola, Indiana.
She was an avid walker and enjoyed traveling to see her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
No services will be held.
Memorials in Judy’s memory may be made to the Steuben County Council on Aging.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
