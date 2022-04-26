PLEASANT LAKE — Michael A. Popp, 51, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born on July 27, 1970, in St. Clair, Michigan, to Albert L. and Linda C. (Barnard) Popp.
Michael owned and operated Popp Transport.
Surviving are his mother, Linda C. Popp, of Frederic, Michigan; and his significant other, Gwen J. Hall, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. Also surviving are his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert L. Popp in 2013; and his sister, Vicki Lin Popp in 1987.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.