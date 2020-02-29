ANGOLA — Dr. Craig Alan Hasselschwert, DDS, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Craig was born on March 29, 1949, to Bernard and Evelyn (Gitter) Hasselschwert, in Defiance, Ohio.
After graduating from Defiance High School in 1967, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Toledo and later received his Doctor of Dental Surgery at The Ohio State University.
On Sept. 1, 1972, he married the love of his life, Jane Curtzwiler.
After dental school, Craig served as a dentist in the United States Navy, stationed in Memphis, Tennessee. Upon completion of his military service, Craig and Jane returned to Defiance, where he opened his dental practice on North Clinton Street.
After retiring from dentistry in 2016, Craig enjoyed working on his golf game, traveling with Jane, and spending time with his family and friends on Lake George, Michigan, and in Fort Myers, Florida. He was honest and hardworking and was a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, grandpa and friend. Craig was a shining example of integrity and a true family man, and his calm demeanor, dry humor, and easy laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Craig is survived by his children, Curt Hasselschwert, of Queens, New York, and Megan (Jason) Daugherty, of Kansas City, Missouri; his sister, Karin (Kim) Weldy, of Archbold, Ohio; his brother, Gary (Patty) Hasselschwert, of Boston, Massachusetts; his grandchildren Keller and Maren Daugherty, of Kansas City; brother-in-law, John (Beth) Curtzwiler, of Defiance, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Jane; and his parents.
A celebration of Craig and Jane’s lives will be held on May 2, 2020, from 1-4 p.m., at Glendarin Golf Club in Angola, Indiana.
