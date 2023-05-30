Douglas Whitewood

HUNTINGTON — Douglas Thomas Whitewood, 95, of Huntington, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Tipton Place in Huntington, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1928, in Cordon, England, to George and Kathlean (Errey) Whitewood. He enjoyed spending his summers at Church Farm in East Sussex with his uncle.
In 1956, Doug moved to Loudonville, Ohio, to manage a sawmill. He would go on to meet a young lady named Annette E. Darling. It was from that point on he would often say that was the beginning of the rest of his life. They married on March 23, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Annette passed away on April 19, 2020.
Doug lived in several different places throughout his life. He was a farmer in Canada, managed a sawmill in Loudonville, Ohio, was plant manager of Hitchcock Industries in Sherman, Texas, worked for Mack Corp in Huntington and retired from Bohn Aluminum in Butler as plant manager.
He was a member of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene where he was a deacon and taught Sunday school.
Doug enjoyed playing pool with a group of friends nearly everyday.
Surviving are a daughter, Kathy Bitzer, of Andrews; son, Paul Whitewood, of Sarasota, Florida; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Whitewood, of Pewee Valley, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Jonathan Bitzer, Jordan Bitzer, Taylor (Jordan) Bitzer, Brittney Stephens and Kaitlyn Whitewood; and six great-grandchildren, Jackstyn Bitzer, Jaydryan Bitzer, Emry Bitzer, Colby Bitzer, Avery Stephens and Aiden Stephens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joyce Dubar.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn, with Pastor Doug Thomas officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date at Greenlawn Union Cemetery in Perrysville, Ohio.
Memorials may be directed to Auburn Church of the Nazarene or ProMedica Hospice.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.