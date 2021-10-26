ANGOLA — Allen Douglas Guise, 78, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1943, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to Lowell Lavere and Pauline Gladys (Favorite) Guise.
Allen graduated from Reading High School, Reading, Michigan.
He married Nona “Lee” Nichols on Jan. 9, 1971.
Allen retired from Dana Weatherhead, Angola, Indiana, after 30 years. After retirement, he worked at Vestil Mfg. for 10 years.
Allen was proud to serve his country in the United States Army. He was a very active member in Angola American Legion Post 31, where he also served on the Color Guard. He was also a member of George Anspaugh VFW Post 7205 in Angola and the Angola Moose Lodge.
Allen enjoyed reading and working in the yard. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Nona “Lee” Guise, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Michele (Alex) Altieri, of Angola, Indiana, and Shana Guise, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Jeffrey (Diana) Castleberry, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Scott Fouts, of Carmel, Indiana, Chuck Fouts, of Angola, Indiana, and Todd Fouts, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; brothers, John (Crystal) Guise, of Denver, Colorado, Jeff (Kathy) Guise, of Reading, Michigan, Mike (Diane) Guise, of Denver, Colorado, Charlie Guise, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Robert (Nathan) Guise, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and sisters, Mary (Ron) Taliaferro, of Jackson, Michigan, and Angie Guise Burnham, of Cincinnati, Ohio. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred Guise, Phil Guise and Lowell Guise; and sisters, Gloria Strasser and Theresa Guise.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Erick Strasser officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial and Military Honors by the Angola American Legion Post 31 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard will immediately follow at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Angola American Legion or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.