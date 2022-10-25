LAGRANGE — Mervin E. Miller, 89, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his residence.
Merv was born on Nov. 2, 1932, in Conway Springs, Kansas, to Eli A. and Ida E. (Miller) Miller.
Merv served his country in the Army during the Korean War from December 1952 to December 1954. He was a longtime member of the LaGrange American Legion Post #215.
He was also a member of the Meridian Sun Lodge #76 F&AM.
Merv worked and retired from Multiplex Inc., in Howe, Indiana.
He married Lola M. Dunlap on Oct. 1, 1955, in Wolcottville, Indiana. She preceded Merv in death on Dec. 12, 2018.
Surviving Merv is a son and daughter-in-law, Chuck Miller and Lisa Harrington, of Seattle, Washington; a daughter-in-law, Kathi Miller, of LaGrange; a grandson, Ben (Kendra) Miller, of LaGrange; three great-grandchildren, McKinley, Hayden and Jackson Miller; a sister, Mabel Stoltzfus, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; and a brother, Maynard E. (Carol) Miller, of Goshen, Indiana.
Along with his wife, Lola, he was preceded in death by a son, Rick Miller, on June 20, 2021; and a sister, Mary Troyer, of Goshen, Indiana.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at LaGrange American Legion Post #215, 100 Industrial Parkway, LaGrange, Indiana.
Private burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
