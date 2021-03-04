GARRETT — Richard D. Yarde, age 83, of Auburn, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Auburn Village Rehab.
Richard was born on March 21, 1937, in Garrett, Indiana, to Howard D. and Helen (Grogg) Yarde, and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from the Indiana School of The Deaf in 1957.
Richard married Marilyn J. Shirk on Aug. 12, 1967, and she died on May 6, 2014.
Richard was a farmer and also worked at Magnavox/Raytheon, retiring in 2001.
Richard was a Forrester member and a member of First Baptist Church in Garrett.
Richard is survived by two daughters, Anna (Nathan) Merriman, of Albion, Indiana, and Betty (James) Lee, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sister, Martha Rockey, of Kalkaska, Michigan; and seven grandchildren, Nicholas Merriman, of New Paris, Indiana, Sarah Merriman, of Albion, Indiana, Jacob Merriman, of Albion, Indiana, Denita Smith and her son, Jaxson Smith, of Woodlands, Texas, Alexis Rowlison, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rebecca Lee, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Andrew Lee, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Private family services will take place at Thomas Funeral Home, with Pastor David Mix officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to Deaf Link in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are by Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett, Indiana.
