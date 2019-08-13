CROOKSVILLE, Ohio — Steven C. Printz, 69, said his last tootaloo on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, surrounded by his family at South Bend Memorial Hospital in Indiana.
Steve was born on April 25, 1950, to Donna and James Printz, of Perry County, Ohio.
Steve proudly served our country with Company P of the 75th Infantry Ranger Regiment in the United States Army from 1967 to 1973. During his time in the Vietnam War he earned many medals to include the Silver Star, three Bronze Stars, and two Purple Hearts.
In Steve’s free time he could be found listening to his classic country and oldies music and enjoying a dance or two. He had a passion for reading, especially Dean Koontz and war books. He loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR, Budweiser, and Jack Daniels.
He is survived by his children, Stephanie Printz-Jones, of Ohio, and Rick (Carrie) Printz, also of Ohio, Liz Printz, of New York City, and Desiree (Bryan) Crosby, of Maryland; grandchildren, Luke Daily, Lilly Printz, Drew Printz, Samuel Printz, Soren Luther, and Andrew Crosby; and one great-grandchild, Carter; sisters, Sheila Bolen of Indiana, Linda (Tammy) Printz of Indiana; and brother, James (Nancy) Printz, of Indiana; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donna and James Printz; grandparents, Elizabeth and Stanley Bowen; and his son-in-law, Mark Jones.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley St., Crooksville, Ohio, where funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Bryan Crosby officiating.
Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Crooksville, with full military honors presented by the United States Army in conjunction with the Crooksville-Roseville VFW Post 9090.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home or the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org or PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
You may send an online condolence or share a memory at www.rossfrashfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.