BUTLER — Clair G. Immel, age 85, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Auburn Village Rehabilitation Center in Auburn, Indiana.
Clair was born on Jan. 10, 1937, in Ashley, Indiana, to Harold and Georgia (Tuttle) Immel.
He married Ellen J. Hamman on Sept. 20, 1958, in Auburn. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2004.
Clair honorably served his country in the National Guard.
He worked as a supervisor and manager at several factories and foundries during his career, including Charleston Metal Products in Waterloo, retiring in 1997.
Clair was very active in his community. He was a pastor at Faith Fellowship Church in Butler for many years and he was currently a member at Soul’s Harbor Assembly of God in Auburn, where he taught Bible Study classes. He also helped start The Filling Station Youth Center in Butler, which continues to grow and provide Christian outreach to local youth.
Clair also served as a Boy Scout Leader and he helped build homes for Habit for Humanity.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Marsha Immel, of Auburn and Lisa and Marc Smith, of Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Jessie Latta, of Angola; six grandchildren and their spouses, Nicole and Andrew Taylor, Codey Immel, Derek Greuter, Seth and Nicole Smith, Marshall Latta and Brittany Smith; three great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sSister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and Norman King, of Angola; and several loving nieces, nephews and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ellen Immel; one son, Michael Immel; one sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Lawrence Healy; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Richard and Kayleen Hamman.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Soul’s Harbor Assembly of God, 3810 C.R. 40A in Auburn, with Pastor Mark Snodderly officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to Soul’s Harbor Assembly of God, 3810 C.R. 40A, Auburn, IN 46706 or to the donor’s preference.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.