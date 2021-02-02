GARRETT — Patricia A. Cook, age 61, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her Garrett home.
Pat was born on April 30, 1959, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard and Marilyn (Yates) Omspacher.
She married Paul W. Cook on Aug. 21, 2004, in Garrett. He resides in Garrett.
Pat worked at Lincoln Life in Fort Wayne for 28 years. For the last 15 years she worked for Kaman Distribution Group in Fort Wayne.
She was also an active member of Garrett United Methodist Church, where among others things, she served as the treasurer for many years.
Survivors Include her husband, Paul Cook of Garrett; her mother, Marilyn Omspacher, of Garrett; sons and daughter-in-law, Drew Omspacher, of Garrett and Nathan and Jenny Smith, of Greenville, South Carolina; daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Justin McCormick, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Sabastian McCormick, Kaghlynn McCormick, Lance McCormick, Gemma McCormick and Jaden Smith; sisters and brother-in-law, Star and Bill Fetter, of Kendallville and Debbie Richardville, of Fort Wayne; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Celia Omspacher, of Garrett; many nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Patricia Borgwardt, of Woodburn.
She was preceded in death by father, Richard Omspacher.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held after the visitation on Wednesday at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Don Zlaty officiating.
Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to Garrett United Methodist Church, 110 W. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
