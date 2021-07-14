AUBURN — John H. Bailey, 96, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday July 11, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
John was born on Jan. 11, 1925, in Kentucky, a son of the late Alkie and Eva Bailey.
John had worked at Foley Pattern in Auburn.
He is survived by sisters, Effie Cox, of Auburn and Anita Bailey, of Waterloo; a brother, Alkie Bailey, of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Antha Bailey in 2012; brothers, Charles Bailey, Dewey Bailey, Joe Bailey and Buck Bailey; and sisters, Polly Harrington and Amy Cox.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, July 16, 2021, with visitation two hours prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Marty Force will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont.
