ALBION — Ronald Paul Sowles, 88, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Sacred Heart Village in Avilla, Indiana.
He was born in Angola, Indiana, on May 10, 1933, to the late Jay and Nina (Collins) Sowles.
He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1952.
Ron Sowles, a man often referred to as Ronnie or Mr. Ron, was a modern day frontiersman and Forester. He was a vibrant outdoorsman in many forms ... hunter, trapper and fisherman.
His tour in the Marines, during the Korean War, was highlighted by being there with his twin brother for the signing of the armistice that created freedom for South Korea. Serving in tanks, and as an MP, made for some deafness on one hand and lot of stories on the other.
After the Marines, and beauty school, he went to work 10 years, at Wolf and Dessauer's of Fort Wayne, before he started Mr. Ron's House of Beauty. As a barber-beautician, he served old and young alike for another 43 years, until he retired at age 80.
He was most famously known for his intense and humorous opinions on any matter of controversy, usually garnishing laughter from half of the public and often stifling the other half. He was famously known and invested in the planting of thousands of trees across his lifetime. He was a blessing to friends and neighbors, providing them with Arbor Day gifts that have lived to span generations.
He is survived by a daughter, Sabrina Sowles; and a son, Greg (Kathy) Sowles; four grandchildren, Gabe, Ben, Rachel and Janae; two sisters, Susie Curtis and Diana Strong; and one brother, Eugene Sowles.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Souder; and four brothers, Lloyd, Leon, Donald and Dorsey Sowles.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until the service time at noon, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 16830 Lima Road, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Burial will be at Waterloo Cemetery.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
