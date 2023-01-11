GARRETT — Lillie May “Bick” Crager, 68, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 14, 1954, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Clyde Henry and Pauletta (Burns) Depew.
Bick owned and operated Strawberry’s Place in Garrett for 32 years. After she sold her business, she was a homemaker.
She was a member of Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church in Waterloo.
She was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Garrett, American Pool Association and was a former member of the Garrett Eagles.
Bick enjoyed fishing, playing pool, visiting with friends and loved her dog, Angel.
She also was a proud donor to VFW in Garrett, ASPCA and Lakota Children’s Fund.
Surviving are her companion, Donald Wells, of Garrett; four daughters, Niakki VanOsdale, of Garrett, Naikoma Hawn, of Garrett, Neosha Whittaker, of Auburn and Tammy Crager-Ross and her husband, Ken Ross, of Garrett; 10 grandchildren, Donald L. Reed III, Trent VanOsdale, Hunter Klingenberger, Aleigha Reed, Dylan Dietrich, Mary Hawn-Dewitt, Noah Hawn, Paige Crager, Samuel Ross and Erica Crager; 11 great-grandchildren; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy J. Crager; granddaughter, Nakea Burger; and five siblings, Calvin, Harvey, Maynard, Rosella and Linda.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, prior to the service.
The Rev. Ron Stambaugh will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation also will be from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
