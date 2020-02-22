Lonia Prior Feb 22, 2020 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lonia J. Prior, 79, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you feel about Sen. Romney's "guilty" vote regarding President Trump? You voted: Strongly disapprove Disapprove Strongly approve Approve Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStiner sentenced to 2 years for neglect at 'feces strewn' Wolcottvile homeAndrew Carpenter family benefit is Feb. 29Live like ConLeiPolitician, veteran, businessman Richard Dodge passesEast Noble principal, Unified team nominated for national spirit awardsSenate recognizes 'Potawatomi Trail of Death'Habitual offender charge filed in Schlemmer caseNine wrestlers earn state berthsKendallville Police Chief Wiley to retire in MayPolice Blotter: DeKalb Images Videos CommentedCan't our county leaders sanctify something more worthy in God’s creation? (1)Dr. Rachel Link (1) Top Ads Albion Village 2/17/20 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Auburn woman leads war on world hunger Revolutionary Bernie Sanders Noble County launching Early Childhood Coalition The arts matter in rural communities New Eden Care Center births Collegiate notes Library thanks patrons for Read. Do. Explore participation DeKalb County public meetings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.