KENDALLVILLE — William David “Bill” Martin II, 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Garrett, Indiana, to Donald Keith “Chick” and Martha (Crothers) Martin.
Mr. Martin had worked at Newnam Foundry, Kendallville Foundry and Flint and Walling, all in Kendallville.
He was a member of the Kendallville Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Hess) Martin, of Kendallville; a daughter, Stacey Martin, of Kendallville; a son, Jeremy Martin, of Kendallville; two stepdaughters, Tracy (Kenny) Morrow, of Hamilton and Lacasta Hess, of Addison, Michigan; a stepson, Travis (Jamy) Hess, of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Melody (Kelly) Campbell, of Nashville, Tennessee.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Donald K. “Chick” Martin; his mother, Martha Ringler; and his first wife, Deborah (Chester) Martin.
Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Rich Secor of Cross Pointe Family Church in Kendallville officiating.
Visitation will also be on Monday from noon until 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
