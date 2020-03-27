Dennis Faust Mar 27, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dennis Myron Faust, 68, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What impact will the coronavirus have on northeast Indiana? You voted: Little or no impact A significant short term impact A significant possibly long term health and economic impact An extremely serious impact Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGovernor suspends all non-essential work, travel March 25-April 7Business in Shipshewana grinds to a haltAmish community prepares for COVID-19Fines, charges are 'last resort' amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order, sheriff saysUPDATE: Franciscan Health confirms 4 new Lake County coronavirus casesCommissioners enact local COVID-19 restrictions'Slow-motion disaster' — Noble County activating incident command centerGriffith native self-quarantines in Angola2 nabbed after hitting Lake County squad cars, fleeing moving SUV during interstate pursuit, police sayMany still at work at 'essential' businesses Images Videos CommentedCounty to consider resolution for 2A sanctuary movement (3) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Young says small business loans may be available soon Serenity in troubled times What Others Say: The Chicago Tribune on adopting a pet New Eden Care Center Births Get ready to start on strawberries this season Correction: Proposed garage site on southeast corner Region-wide mural fest includes Garrett City Hall Community Foundation devotes $100K to disaster response
