LAGRANGE — Robert M. Heller, 87, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with family in attendance.
Mr. Heller was born on April 24, 1935, in Oxford, Nebraska, to A. Martin and Marie (Askey) Heller.
Bob worked a variety of jobs but was most known for hauling milk and mowing grass at the golf course.
He was a member of First Church of God of LaGrange, Indiana, where he was active with 55+ Bunch. He enjoyed golfing, mowing, the fellowship at morning coffee and reading his devotionals.
On Dec. 24, 1953, at Salem Center Presbyterian Church in Salem Center, Indiana, he married Jean Holden; Mrs. Heller survives in LaGrange, Indiana.
Also surviving is his mother, Marie Heller, of Avilla, Indiana; four sons, Garry (Denise) Heller, of Columbia, Tennessee, R. Bryan (Jackie) Heller, of Goshen, Indiana, R. Bryce (Susan) Heller, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Steven (Kay) Heller, of Wolcottville, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Tiffany) Heller, of Columbia, Tennessee, Shelby Heller, of LaGrange, Indiana, Kole (Ashlin) Heller, of Goshen, Indiana, Courtney (Matt) Williams, of Corunna, Indiana, Karissa (Leo) Garcia, of Goshen, Indiana, Aubree (Zach) Saylor, of LaGrange, Indiana, Jacob Heller, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, SSG Heller, Grant (Paula), of Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, and Shane Heller, of Wolcottville, Indiana; 13 great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Heller, Kinsley Smith, Kade Heller, Lawrence Heller, Annalynn Williams, Landon Garcia, Liam Garcia, Jaida Garcia, Kolter Saylor, Eva Heller, A’den Heller, G’deon Heller and Nolen Heller; and three sisters, Billie Gienger, of Kendallville, Indiana, Linda (Larry) Thiele, of New Haven, Indiana, and Annette Anglin, of Kendallville, Indiana.
Preceding him in death was his father, A. Martin Heller; a brother, Lloyd Heller; and a daughter-in-law, Juli Heller.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., and on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., at First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Funeral services will take place at First Church of God on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., with the Revs. Nathan Rasbaugh, Denise Heller and Cassy Zuver officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761, American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, and Association for the Bladder Exstrophy Community, 204 37th Ave., Suite 157, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
