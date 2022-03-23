Kathy Graham COLUMBIA CITY — Kathy Jean Graham, 72, of Tri-Lakes, Indiana, died peacefully at 4:45 a.m., on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 14, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of Richard H. and Joan Patricia (Mennewisch) Peterson. She completed Waynedale Elementary School and graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1967. On April 7, 2005, she was united in marriage to Rodney K. Graham. The couple have always made their home at Tri-Lakes. Rodney died on Dec. 21, 2019. For 28 years, she worked for Southwest Allen County Schools in Food Service. She retired to the lake in 2017. An avid reader, she enjoyed fiction books. When the grandkids were young, they spent their summers at her home, participating in activities around the lake, including summer camps at the Tri-Lake Baptist Church. Active with the church, she helped run the Renew Store. An accomplished seamstress, she liked to sew and mend clothing. Quiet time was spent enjoying the lake surroundings and watching the birds. Surviving are her children, Jason Standiford, of Marion, Michigan, and Tara (Brandon) Anderson, of Craigville; grandchildren, Damon and Kaylee Anderson; and brothers, Rick Peterson, of New Hudson, Michigan, Dave Peterson and Jeff Peterson, both of Fort Wayne. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at Tri-Lakes Baptist Church, with visitation from 10 a.m., until the service. A luncheon will follow. Arrangements are entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Kathy Graham
COLUMBIA CITY — Kathy Jean Graham, 72, of Tri-Lakes, Indiana, died peacefully at 4:45 a.m., on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her home.
She was born on July 14, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of Richard H. and Joan Patricia (Mennewisch) Peterson. She completed Waynedale Elementary School and graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1967.
On April 7, 2005, she was united in marriage to Rodney K. Graham. The couple have always made their home at Tri-Lakes. Rodney died on Dec. 21, 2019.
For 28 years, she worked for Southwest Allen County Schools in Food Service. She retired to the lake in 2017.
An avid reader, she enjoyed fiction books. When the grandkids were young, they spent their summers at her home, participating in activities around the lake, including summer camps at the Tri-Lake Baptist Church. Active with the church, she helped run the Renew Store. An accomplished seamstress, she liked to sew and mend clothing. Quiet time was spent enjoying the lake surroundings and watching the birds.
Surviving are her children, Jason Standiford, of Marion, Michigan, and Tara (Brandon) Anderson, of Craigville; grandchildren, Damon and Kaylee Anderson; and brothers, Rick Peterson, of New Hudson, Michigan, Dave Peterson and Jeff Peterson, both of Fort Wayne.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at Tri-Lakes Baptist Church, with visitation from 10 a.m., until the service.
A luncheon will follow.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.