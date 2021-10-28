ANGOLA — Janice L. White, 77, died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
Janice was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Nov. 15, 1943, to Bradford and Dorothy (Erickson) White.
Her parents and a sister, Linda, preceded her in death.
Surviving are two brothers, William White and Sherry Lancaster, of Angola and James White and sister-in-law, Diane White, of Coldwater, Michigan. A favorite nephew, Keith White, of Angola, also survives.
Cremation will take place with arrangements made by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
There will be no calling.
Burial will be at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorials may be made to Easterseals Rise in Angola.
To leave condolences for the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.