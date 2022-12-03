COLUMBIA CITY — Timothy Lee Anglin, 62, of rural Columbia City, died peacefully in the company of family at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne.
Born on March 18, 1960, in Columbia City, he was a son of Thomas L. and Carol R. (Noll) Anglin. He grew up grewg up in the Warsaw area, then the family moved to Columbia City, where Tim graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1978.
He married Cheryl L. Hartzell on July 27, 2002. They have always made their home in Whitley County.
A professional over-the-road truck driver, he started with Essex Wire and Cable with 16 years of service. He then drove for U.S. Foods for nine years and completed his driving career with JAT Trucking, Fort Wayne. His routes took him coast-to-coast, but he specialized in East Coast routes, especially to New York City.
During his downtime, he enjoyed NASCAR and all college sports.
Surviving is his wife of 20 years, Cheryl; a daughter, Ashley Anglin of Columbia City; a son, Tyler (Amanda) Anglin of Crawfordsville; stepdaughter, Kara (Travis) Preston of Columbia City; his father, Thomas (Rita) Anglin of Warsaw; stepfather James A. Gambrell of Columbia City; brother, Trenton Anglin of Columbia City; stepsiblings, Timothy (Susie) Gambrell of Columbia City and Jennifer (Jamie) Hankins of Paris, Kentucky..
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol R. Gambrell, and a stepsister, Kelly F. Clark.
Tim’s wishes were not to have any services. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Tim’s honor are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.