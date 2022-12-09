ANGOLA — Donna Rae Voges, 80, of Angola, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is in charge of arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Bitter-sweet taste of community support after tragedy near Orland
- Hammer attack leads to multiple felony charges
- East Noble's Ryan Norden wins Lilly Endowment Scholarship
- Demo work underway for West Commons Apartments
- 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar announced
- Mother charged with aiding in rape of daughter
- Region receives $10.4 million in Community Crossings grants
- Mason steps down as Eastside football coach
- Fort Wayne man in custody following Auburn shooting
- Noble Bookings
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Donor gives $25,000 to sidewalk program
- Auburn purchases land for fire department's training center
- DeKalb Community Calendar
- Holiday fun is theme for CLC's December programs
- Briefs
- Christmas Bureau as busy as Santa's workshop this year
- Festival of Trees this Saturday in LaGrange
- Topeka names its Fireman of the Year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.