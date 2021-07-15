GREENFIELD — Jennifer Lynn (Bowser) Brock, age 51, of Greenfield, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Oct. 19, 1969, to Steve Bowser and Carol (Hatch) Eby.
She graduated from Fort Wayne Carroll High School in 1988.
She married Jeff Brock in February 1997.
Jennifer worked as an office representative at Cherry Insurance.
In her free time, she enjoyed reading, fishing, hiking and going on long drives in the car. She loved spending time with her family and cooking meals for them.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff; daughters, Abigail, Allison and Addison Brock; parents, Ron and Carol Eby; father, Steve Bowser; sister, Dawn (Mike) Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. U.S. Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140.
A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m.
Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.