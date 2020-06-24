Elizabeth Geist Jun 24, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth Ann Geist, 79, of Payne, Ohio, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Arrangements by Dooley Funeral Home in Payne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When you can't social distance, do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes I feel no need to change my lifestyle. Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChildren rescued from 128-degree vanHow's it going? Dr. Egli is fighting for his lifePiper PlacenciaLigonier Hispanic, Amish populations seeing higher COVID-19 infection ratesDon't put your mask opinions above your child's educationGravit pleads guilty in Schlemmer caseRome City man sentenced in federal court to 120 monthsLocal COVID-19 rates get the state's attentionClassic car club won’t be coming to Auburn’s festivalFremont native to argue to U.S. Supreme Court Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127007 KD127010 KD126803 Top Jobs KD127832 KD127012 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Augusta Hills community center taking shape Courthouse square group retooling flower plans Streetscape Q&A: Kendallville approaching finishing touches downtown Georgia 2021 RB Gabe Ervin finds 'perfect fit' with Huskers, verbally pledges to NU Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins working on Virunga film adaptation Bill Murray and Anne Hathaway to star in Bum's Rush Elizabeth Hurley bonds with Lisa Bonder Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union
