Richard Henry “Dick” Dalton, 85, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 9:40 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home.
Arrangement are with Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Updated: November 13, 2021 @ 12:00 am
