FORT WAYNE — Jean Aileen Brand Bowman was the daughter of John and Aileen (Buss) Brand. She was the second youngest of seven children born on Dec. 5, 1935, in Ashley, Indiana.
Jean married Robert W. Bowman, of Waterloo, Indiana, on Aug. 18, 1957. Jean and Bob celebrated 62 years of marriage, farming, and family in Waterloo. They had four children, Kevin, Kimberly, Steven, and Debra.
Jean was a graduate of Manchester College. She was a dedicated teacher of home economics in Orland and Kendallville, and then spent the majority of her career teaching sixth grade at Waterloo Elementary and also DeKalb Middle School, where she retired in 1995, with 34 years of experience.
Jean joins her daughter, Kimmie; her parents, John H. and Aileen (Buss) Brand; brothers, Jack Brand and Tom Brand; and sisters, Marge Crill and Janet Steury.
Surviving are her sister, Mary Alice Dick; and brother, Max (Yvonne) Brand; husband, Bob; son, Kevin and Rachel (Voelkel) Bowman, of Waterloo, with grandchildren, Cyrus Bowman and his fiancé, Holly Warner, of Auburn, and Hayley Bowman and her fiancé, Josh McCurry, of Ann Arbor, Michigan; son, Steven Bowman, of Fort Wayne; and daughter, Debra and Steve Teson, of O'Fallon, Missouri, along with granddaughters, Sierra Teson and her fiancé, Sam Beckwith, Brooke Teson and Amber Teson.
Jean passed away peacefully at Kingston Memory Care in Fort Wayne on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to A.R.C. of North Eastern Indiana/Easter Seals.
To leave a condolence please visit www.fellerandclark.com.
