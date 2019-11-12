LAGRANGE — Kendra Elaine Miller, 3-year-old daughter of Wayne and Marlene (Schlabach) Miller, of LaGrange, Indiana, died unexpectedly at 11:12 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis.
She was born on Jan. 28, 2016, in Topeka.
Surviving in addition to her parents are a sister, Janelle Rose; and two brothers, Adrian Lee and Kendon Jace Miller, all at home; grandparents, Homer and Lovina Miller, of Shipshewana, Wilbur and Marilyn Schlabach, of LaGrange; and great-grandparents, Ida Mae Schlabach, of LaGrange, Edna Miller, of Millersburg, and Leroy and Elizabeth Miller, of Shipshewana.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Melvin Schlabach, Jacob Miller, and Harley and Orpha Bontrager.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, and all day Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the family residence, 0725 N. C.R. 600W, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Harley Lambright residence, 6130 W. C.R. 100N, LaGrange.
Services will be conducted by Bishop John Mishler and the home ministers of Old Order Amish Church.
Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.