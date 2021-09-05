HUDSON — Chad William Arnold, 37, of Hudson died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 3, 1984, in Angola to Roger and Jill (Leaders) Arnold.
He married Kassie E. Beck on Oct. 5, 2019, in Angola.
Mr. Arnold was employed at Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Auburn as a lube technician. He formerly attended Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola.
Chad enjoyed fishing, camping, and kayaking. He loved searching for and collecting old Coleman lanterns. He dearly loved his wife and family.
Surviving are his wife, Kassie Arnold of Hudson; a son, Preston Beck; a daughter, Madalyn Davison; his parents, Roger and Jill Arnold of Hudson; a sister, Stefanie (Fredrick) Hostetler of Angola; nieces and nephews, Abigail (Jordon) Schmucker, Trystan (DJ) Golemon, River Arnold, Sara Hostetler, Kaytlyn Hostetler, and Damon Hostetler; great-nieces and great-nephews, Daniel Golemon, Alexandra Golemon, and Carson Schmucker; father-in-law, Mark Beck of LaGrange; and mother-in-law, Patti Beck of Angola.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Charles and Marjorie Leaders; and paternal grandparents, Clyde and Beulah Arnold.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Craig Burkholder of the Hudson United Brethren Church officiating.
Chad’s funeral service on Wednesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. for those unable to attend.
Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery near Hudson.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
