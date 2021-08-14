Arden Jenkins
SOUTH WHITLEY — Arden R. Jenkins, 72, a humble farmer of rural South Whitley, Indiana, died at 5:20 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at his home.
Born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Warsaw, Indiana, he was a son of the late Everett I. and Wretha E. (Montel) Jenkins.
Growing up in Kosciusko County, he completed elementary school at Sidney and graduated from South Whitley High School in 1966.
On Oct. 20, 1979, he married Treeca L. Piebenga. They have always made their home in rural South Whitley.
A career-long farmer, he was passionate about the farm operation. He liked being a farmer from his years of tending dairy cows or hogs to the family’s grain operation. Enjoying the simple pleasures in life, he always found time for a pickup basketball game with his boys while doing his chores. The happiest times in his life were when all the boys worked together on the farm.
He and his wife looked forward to their regular trips to Paradise, Michigan, for some needed rest and relaxation.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Treeca; sons, Jarrad R. (Robin) Lancaster, of South Whitley, Garth R. (Amy) Jenkins, of Modoc, Heath R. (Marcy) Jenkins, of DuBois, Pennsylvania, Justin Lancaster, of North Manchester and Clint R. (Courtney) Jenkins, of Winona Lake; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert L. Jenkins, of South Whitley, Leonard A. (Barbara) Jenkins, of Marion and Carl G. Jenkins, of South Whitley.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Stephen Jenkins; and a sister-in-law, Grace Jenkins.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Burial is at South Whitley Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Whitko FFA.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
