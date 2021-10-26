COLUMBIA CITY — Jeannette Ruth Douglas, 95, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at her home in Noble County.
Born on Aug. 28, 1926, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of William and Ella Irene (Heintzelman) Clingerman.
Growing up as the second oldest, Jeannette and her family moved around quite a bit and she helped raise her younger siblings. She was a mother to seven children and a lifelong caregiver.
She had worked at Monsanto Plastics, was a CNA at Maple Hill and Columbia City nursing homes, and after retiring at 73, she continued as a private caregiver.
Jeannette loved being outdoors, including camping, fishing, mowing her lawn, or spending countless hours on her porch swing.
She enjoyed going to her great-grandchildren's sporting events and also taking gambling trips with her niece, Sue, to play the slot machines. Jeannette will be remembered for being a hard worker and being strong-willed. She was straight to the point, honest and you always knew where you stood with her.
Jeannette is survived by her children, Thomas Wilkinson, Donna (Tom) Reed, Marsha (Stan) Wallace, Mary (Allen) Snyder, Donald (Teresa) Douglas and Michael Douglas; former daughter-in-law, Carol Ladd; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Clingerman; and sister, Mary Walls.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter in 1973, Roberta "Bobbie" Wilkinson; sisters, Joan Marks, Nancy Wright and Dixie "Sis" Nei; granddaughter, Chandera Hernandez; and brothers, Donald Clingerman, William "Bill" Clingerman and Benny Clingerman.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Deanna Strombeck officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Riley Hospital for Children.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Jeannette's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
