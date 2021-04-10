LAGRANGE — Clarence Ray Lewin, 67, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, LaGrange.
He was born March 12, 1954, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Joseph Clinton and Audrey (Childress) Lewin.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army Infantry from 1972 to 1980, serving in Germany and Texas. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal.
On April 20, 1977, in Augsburg, Germany, he married Cynthia Brown.
He was an honor graduate of the four-year shipfitter apprenticeship program. Mr. Lewin retired as a lofter at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia. He repaired aircraft carriers, destroyers, and submarines. When he moved to Indiana, he worked for Dutch Housing in LaGrange and Superior Essex in Kendallville
He was a member of the American Legion Post 215 in LaGrange.
Clarence enjoyed coaching his children in baseball and softball. He was also a Scout Master and a leader of Girl Scout Daisies. He dearly loved being with his children and grandchildren, as nothing was more important to him.
Surviving are his wife, Cynthia Brown Lewin of LaGrange; a daughter, Lisa M. (Travis) Lewin of LaGrange; a son, Bradley J. (Amy) Lewin of Centreville, Michigan; five grandchildren, Noah Lewin, Jacob Lewin, Ella Lewin, Grace Lewin, and Ava Lewin; two brothers, Dennis (Kelly) Lewin of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Charles Lewin of Portsmouth, Virginia; and two sisters, Marion Black of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Amy Willoughby of Suffolk, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Joseph Lewin, William Lewin, and David Lewin.
Visitation is Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville.
Burial will be in Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Heartland Home Health and Hospice.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
