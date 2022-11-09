WARSAW — Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, of Warsaw, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe in Columbia City, Indiana.
Jean was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sept. 29, 1932, the daughter of (the late) Marvin and Edith (Smith) Geyer.
She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of ’51, and went on to work at United Telephone Co., retiring as an Engineering & Construction Clerk.
On June 11, 1982, Jean married Clarence A. “Al” Hamman, who preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2011, after 29 years of marriage.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, working a good jigsaw puzzle and caring for her dog, Tobias.
Jean is survived by her son, Steven (Jean) Coy, of Warsaw; daughters, Susan Niles and Sally (David) Gilbert, both of Columbia City; stepdaughter, Martha Conley, of Goshen; sisters, Ruth Klopfenstein, of Columbia City and Sharon (Bruce) Hyde, of Warsaw; grandchildren, Latisha (Michael) White, of Randolph New York, Christopher (Meghan) Coy, of Baytown Texas, Justin (Julie) Niles, of Findlay Ohio, Brandon Niles, of Columbus Ohio, Melissa Gilbert and Amber Hershberger, both of Columbia City, Matthew (Katie) Gilbert, of Surprise, Arizona, Shaun Adkins, Seth (Julia) Adkins and Dustin Conley, all of Goshen; 21 great-grandchildren (with one more “on the way”); and five great-great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Al Hamman; and her brother, William Geyer.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapel, 2290 Provident Court, Warsaw.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.
The family’s preferred memorials are to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, online at www.nationalbreastcancer.org or by mail to P.O. Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267-6910, the Alzheimer’s Association, online at www.alz.org or by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, online at www.awlwarsaw.com, or by mail to 1048 S. C.R. 325E, Pierceton, IN 46562.
To share a remembrance of Jean or to offer condolence to her family, please visit www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
