AVILLA — Joseph Walter Duehmig, 87, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Sacred Heart Home Avilla.
Joe was born in Avilla to Henry Duehmig and Rose Krienbrink in 1933.
Raised on a farm east of town, Joe attended Avilla High School, and after graduation joined the United States Air Force, where he was a crew chief on a B-47, based at Lake Charles AFB in Louisiana.
Upon leaving the Air Force, Joe studied at Tri-State University and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering.
He worked at IBM, Sorbus, and other technology companies before retiring and starting his own construction company.
He met Sharon DeLucenay and they were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla. They raised four boys, David, Joseph, Robert and Mark.
Joe was a community leader, serving several terms as Post Commander at American Legion Post 240. He also served as Allen Township Trustee, where he acquired a new fire truck for the Avilla Fire Department.
Joe was well thought of in the community as a kind, helpful and generous man. His pleasant greeting at the Country Kitchen or at the American Legion was well-known and welcome.
He leaves behind four sons, David (Becky), Joseph II, Robert (William) and Mark (Cindi); seven grandchildren, Shauna, Derek, Dominic and Kyanite, Rachel, Olivia and Karen; two brothers, Jim and Ed; and three sisters, June, Jane and Ruth.
His wife of many years, Sharon, passed away in December 1997.
A private service will be held at a later date, with a Celebration of Life, and interment with military honors to happen this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the American Legion or to the U.S. National Park Service.
Arrangements are with Harper Funeral Homes.
