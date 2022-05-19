AUBURN — Guy E. Bard, 66, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Indiana University Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1955, in Garrett, Indiana, to Francis E. and Helen L. (Kelly) Bard.
Guy married Karen K. Myers on Aug. 12, 1972, at Butler Church of Christ, and she survives in Auburn.
He was the manager of the Frankfort Airport and ran the FBO, managed the Goodyear Store in Frankfort and was currently working at Tiremaxx Inc., in Butler, Indiana, as a salesman.
Guy was a member of Frankfort Christian Church. He also was a member of the Auburn Elks and served as Past Exalted Ruler, Sons of American Legion Post 202 in Butler, Loyal Order of Moose in Auburn and was a past member of the Butler Eagles. Guy enjoyed aviation and acquired a private pilot's license,
Also surviving are two children and their spouses, Craig A. and Jamie Bard, of West Unity, Ohio, and Carrie A. and Mark McGhee, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Chloe A. Bard and Taylor N. Bard; and three siblings and their spouses, Ralph Bard, of North Carolina, Donald and Linda Bard, of Bulls Gap, Tennessee, and Sandra and Anthony Davenport, of Rogersville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Lee Bard and Roger Bard.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Roger Dilley officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Auburn Elks Lodge, 311 E. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
