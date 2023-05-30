AUBURN — Chad Foster, 43, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home in Auburn, with his family by his side. Chad lived with his guardian and caregivers, Deb and Chip LaRowe.
He was born on May 31, 1979, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard “Dick” Foster Sr., and Mindy M. (Bolen) Foster.
Chad went to Easter Seals ARC in Fort Wayne and Easter Seals Rise in Angola.
Surviving are four siblings and their spouses, Deborah and Chip LaRowe, of Auburn, Dianna “DeeDee” and George Butts, of Auburn, Richard (Amberley) Foster Jr., of Fort Wayne and Michael Foster, of Auburn; 10 nieces and nephews, Joshua (Lindsay) LaRowe, Megan (Cody) Brown, Cody (Jonnie) LaRowe, Austin (Andrea) LaRowe, Landon (Hanna) LaRowe, Dylan LaRowe, Lucas LaRowe, Tara Fletcher, Richard Foster III, and Logan Foster; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Matthew Foster, Mark Foster, Susan Foster and Lori Foster; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Agnes Foster; and maternal grandparents, Buford and Patsy Patton.
A private family graveside service will take place at Auburn Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.