AUBURN — Mary L. Myles, age 81, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Auburn Village in Auburn.
She was born on May 1, 1942, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Fred and Vera (Bard) Morris.
Mary married Winston J. Myles on May 19, 1960, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2004.
In the late 1950s, Mary worked alongside her mother at a soda fountain in their home town of Comstock, Michigan. After that she worked for several years at East Elementary School in Comstock in the cafeteria, and she was affectionately known as the “Lunch Lady”. After her time working at the school, Mary worked for many years as a dietary aide at Upjohn Nursing Home in Kalamazoo before eventually becoming the dining room supervisor. Mary retired in 1995.
Mary was a member of the Reformed Baptist Church of Auburn. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, James W. Myles, of Henderson, Nevada; daughter and son-in-law, Carmen and Nathan Hyde, of Spencerville; nine grandchildren, Noah Hyde, Rebekah and Josiah Abel, Hannah and Caleb Seely, Isaac and Anna Hyde, Lydia Hyde, Elijah Hyde, Abigail Hyde, Samuel Hyde and Bethany Hyde; one great-granddaughter, Eliana Hyde; brother and sister-in-law, Fredrick and Rose Morris, of Canton, Ohio; and sister and brother-in-law, Harriette and Harold Morrison, of Paw Paw, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Winston Myles.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 6-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Hyde officiating.
Burial will take place Thursday afternoon at Mt. Ever Rest Memorial Park South in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Memorial donations may be given to the Benevolent Fund at Reformed Baptist Church of Auburn, P.O. Box 281, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.