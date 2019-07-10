Edwin Perkins
KENDALLVILLE — Edwin Burdett Perkins, Jr., age 78, of Kendallville, died Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Mr. Perkins was born in Auburn on October 24, 1940 to the late Edwin B. and Hilda A. Perkins, Sr.
He graduated from the Purdue University School of Pharmacy in West Lafayette and married Diane Copeland in Auburn.
Ed was a pharmacist in Kendallville for many years and past member of the Kendallville Elks Lodge, F&AM Lodge, Scottish Rite, Shrine Club and Lions Club.
He was past president of the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce, Factory Sites Board of Directors, Cole Foundation Advisory Committee, Kendallville Bicentennial planning committee, East Noble School Board past president and the Kendallville Park and Recreation Board.
He was a member of the Indiana Pharmaceutical Association, Fort Wayne Track Club, Public Merchants Association and Professional Affairs committee. He was a former campaign director of the Kendallville United Way Fund Drive and a past Kendallville Citizen of the Year.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Perkins; daughter, Beth (Ned) Broadwater, of Zionsville; sons, Greg (Brenda) Perkins, of Indianapolis and Andrew (Claudia) Perkins, of Carmel and four grandchildren; Austin, Sara and Olivia Broadwater and Samuel and Mia Perkins.
An infant grandson, Richard Perkins, preceded him in death.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kendallville Parks Department.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
