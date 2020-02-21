ALBION — Jack Arthur Sickafoose, 88, of rural Albion, Indiana, died at 1:27 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1931, in Columbia City, Indiana, a son of the late Chester A. and Jessie Bell (Hidy) Sickafoose.
His formative years were spent near Merriam, where he attended elementary school. He graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1949.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Aug. 13, 1952. Rising to the rank of Sergeant, he was honorably discharged on July 27, 1954. He completed his reserve duty on Aug. 12, 1960.
On Sept. 25, 1954, he was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Henning. They have always made their home on a farm in Noble County.
Passionate about farming, he farmed his entire work career. Supplementing his income, he worked 17 years for D&C Construction, South Whitley. In his retirement years, he enjoyed working for Teghtmeyer’s Ace Hardware, where he used his knowledge of construction and tools to help others.
Always putting family first, he was a regular at all of his children’s school events and later in life, his grandchildren’s activities. Every Sunday morning was coffee and doughnuts with the family at 8 a.m.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; three sons, James H. (Doreen) Sickafoose, of Fort Wayne, Lynn A. (Jo) Sickafoose, of Syracuse, and Kirk A. (Becky) Sickafoose, of Albion; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy, Kenneth and Walter Sickafoose.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Michiana Working Dog Association, Wawaka, or Riley Hospital for Children.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
