WAWAKA — Wanda E. Buck, age 73, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on July 4, 1950, in Cushman, Arkansas, the daughter of Julian Kenneth and Laura Mae (Hampton) Garrison.
On Oct. 18, 1980, she married Michael Buck.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 43 years, Michael Buck, of Wawaka, Indiana; her son, Christopher (Teri) Flory, of Fairfax, Virginia; three grandchildren, Christina Newman, of Garrett, Indiana, Zack (Madison) Flory, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Rachel Flory, of Kendallville, Indiana; siblings, Harold (Jane) Garrison, of Fishers, Indiana, Connie (Frank) Wehner, of Norco, California, Johny Garrison, of Lafayette, Indiana, Frieda Draper, of Canon, Georgia, and Julie Garrison and Kenneth Garrison, both of Lafayette; a daughter-in-law, Tina Flory Lucarelli, of Garrett, Indiana; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jeff Flory, on Aug. 5, 2013; and siblings, Helen Slifer and Billy Spicer.
Wanda was a hard worker, a bartender, and a great cook. She worked at Zuke’s in Ligonier and Mr. Ed’s in Topeka, Indiana, for many years.
Wanda enjoyed darts, bowling, playing cards with friends and spending time with her family. She was the caregiver and caretaker for several family members over the years. Her family was more important to her than anything.
A celebration of Wanda’s life will be held at 6 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
Family and friends will be received from 4-6 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
